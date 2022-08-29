Devils secure date with Redan, Burra fall short | BFLW preliminary finals wrap

Darley had to do it the long way, but they did it nonetheless, as the Devils overcame a valiant Sebastopol outfit by 43 points on Sunday to clinch a spot in the BFLW grand final.
It was a high-quality game at Marty Busch Reserve as both sides enjoyed momentum swings, with Sebastopol recovering from a scoreless first quarter to sit just 11 points shy of Darley at half time.
Advertisement
Burra gun Jaye Dalgleish kicked one of the goals of the season in the second term with a terrific snap under pressure, but Darley proved to have all the answers in the second half.
A five-goal blitz in the third quarter set up a monumental win for the Devils as Madalyn Clarke booted four goals on Sunday to make it 10 goals across her last two matches.
Young stars Zoe Attard and Tamara Henry were among Darley's best, with the future definitely shining bright for the Devils.
The Devils finished the season in second place for a reason and it showed on Sunday, as the top-two sides all year long now find themselves going head-to-head in the grand final.
Redan won all but one of its five games against Darley this year.
For Sebastopol, it was the third best side all season, but for a squad that barely knew each other before the start of the season, the Burra players can certainly hold their heads high.
They finished the season with a 10-4 win-loss record, comfortably beating sides below them but failing to record a win against either Redan or Darley this season.
A Redan-Darley grand final will follow a Redan-North Ballarat grand final in the under-18 youth girls, as North Ballarat defeated Lake Wendouree by 16 points in the preliminary final.
The Roosters also won their under-16 semi-final, triumphing over the Swans by 34 points to set up a date with undefeated Bacchus Marsh on Sunday.
A preliminary final victory for the under-14 North Ballarat side sets up a hattrick of grand final appearances for the Roosters, defeating the Storm by 11 points on Sunday to earn a spot in the grand final against Darley.
The under-14 grand final could be the match of the day, as Darley and North Ballarat split their two match-ups this season.
All BFLW grand finals will take place at Mars Stadium on Sunday.
Darley 2.5 3.7 8.11 11.12 (78)
Sebastopol 0.0 2.2 2.3 5.5 (35)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.