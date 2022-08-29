The Courier

Devils secure date with Redan, Burra fall short | BFLW preliminary finals wrap

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated August 29 2022 - 3:02am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madalyn Clarke celebrates one of her four goals for Darley at Marty Busch Reserve. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Darley had to do it the long way, but they did it nonetheless, as the Devils overcame a valiant Sebastopol outfit by 43 points on Sunday to clinch a spot in the BFLW grand final.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.