For the second time already this Central Highlands Football League finals series, Springbank was involved in an all-time classic out at Waubra, only this time the Tigers found themselves on the winner's list against Skipton.
The Tigers booked a place in the preliminary final against Hepburn with a sensational fourth-quarter comeback to snatch victory from Skipton in the final minutes.
Advertisement
Catch all the highlights from the qualifying final - brought to you by The Courier's David Brehaut and Edward Holland and Bedggoods Motor Group.
The Courier is livestreaming a match on each day of the finals - Saturdays and Sundays.
The streams will be available only to digital subscribers to thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.