Springbank v Skipton semi-final 2022: watch the video highlights here

By Edward Holland
August 29 2022 - 3:00am
VIDEO: Springbank v Skipton semi-final highlights

For the second time already this Central Highlands Football League finals series, Springbank was involved in an all-time classic out at Waubra, only this time the Tigers found themselves on the winner's list against Skipton.

