The Courier

Flood watch issued for parts of central Victoria

Updated August 29 2022 - 2:34am, first published 2:02am
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a minor flood warning with moderate flooding possible in parts of the central region for the early part of the week as another major front crosses the region.

Local News

