Flood watch issued for parts of central Victoria

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a minor flood warning with moderate flooding possible in parts of the central region for the early part of the week as another major front crosses the region.
A dynamic cold front is expected to cross Victoria on Monday, bringing rainfall and possible severe thunderstorms to western, central and eastern parts of the state the warning reads.
Catchments in the flood Watch area are wet as a result of recent rainfall, with elevated river levels within some catchments.
Rainfall totals of 15-25 mm are forecast across the west and north of the state during Monday, with isolated higher totals possible.
Further rainfall is forecast for Tuesday, with 20-40 mm possible across the eastern ranges and 10-20 mm possible elsewhere throughout the Flood Watch area.
The Vic Emergency app has also released advice for large parts of the central areas that includes some locations prone to flooding including Creswick and Clunes.
River level rises and areas of minor flooding may develop from Tuesday morning across the Flood Watch area. Isolated moderate flooding is possible.
Flood warnings are current for the Avoca River, Loddon and Moorabool Rivers and residents are encouraged to monitor the state of rivers.
Emergency Services have also warned people abut driving through flood waters at any time, including the following advice:
Stay informed - monitor your local conditions and remain alert.
What you should do:
