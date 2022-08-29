An "abundance of talent" was on display at Ballarat Specialist School as performers sang, danced and acted in Royal South Street Eisteddfod's All Abilities Showcase.
Judge Jonathon Welch, from the Choir of Hard Knocks and Play It Forward, presided over dozens of performers across seven competition sections throughout the day.
The biggest section was vocal solo, with 13 entrants, with healthy numbers in other divisions ranging from group songs to dramatic pieces, bands, group dance and mixed discipline acts.
"Everyone is so excited to be back," Mr Welch said.
"Talent is in abundance in Ballarat and it's just wonderful to see everyone having fun. There is such as sense of joy in this room."
Ballarat Specialist School lead teacher Tegan Winzar said the Royal South Street Eisteddfod All Abilities Showcase offered students a chance to engage with a wider community and show off their skills, hard work and talent. "It's a fantastic opportunity to bring established and emerging musicians, dancers and actors together to celebrate a shared passion," she said.
Artists from the school as well as external community access groups and individual entrants came together at the specialist school's farm carmpus in front of an audience of families, community groups and other students.
Ms Winzar said the feedback from Mr Welch would be used as a valuable learning resource for students as they continue in their music and performance journeys.
Mr Welch said he too would learn from the performers.
"Everything is so calm and relaxed. There are so many lessons to be learned from watching these performers," he said. "It really is a privilege to be here.
"The songs they are picking have such great messages."
Mr Welch said he was especially blown away by Josh, a young who performed Vance Joy's Riptide.
"He just nailed it. He has a high pop tenor voice with beautiful tone and pitch. That was a standout today."
Performers in the dance section also impressed the music veteran, who said it "was beautiful to watch".
"The wonderful thing about the arts is that you get to learn to work collaboratively in a team and achieving a result collectively."
Royal South Street general manager Tennille McLauchlan said the All Abilities Showcase had attracted performers with a disability, aged 12 to 18, from all over the state.
"They've been outstanding performances. I just think the singing, the vocals and the dances have been an absolute highlight," she said.
"We'd love to see more entrants next year as the competition grows from strength to strength."
The All Abilities section of the historic Ballarat eisteddfod has been a popular addition since it began in 2017.
