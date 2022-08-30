The Courier

A trio of Ballarat's finest young hockey players will head to Indonesia as part of the Australian country under 21 hockey team

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
August 30 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kahlua Smart and Molly Klix have been selected in the Vic Country side to play in Indonesia. Picture by Lachlan Bence

A trio of Ballarat's finest up-and-coming young hockey players will head to Indonesia in January as part of the Australian country under 21 hockey team.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.