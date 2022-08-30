A trio of Ballarat's finest up-and-coming young hockey players will head to Indonesia in January as part of the Australian country under 21 hockey team.
Ballarat High School student Molly Klix will be joined by 2021 BHS graduate Kahlua Smart as well as Lachlan Hansford in the squads.
The trio were selected through their performances for Victoria Country at the recent Australian Country Championships held in Perth and will play matches against the Indonesian national team and regional squads.
at just 17, Klix, a goal keeper by trade, said she was thrilled to be given an opportunity to compete on an international stage.
"We played at the national tournament in Albany, where we came third and they announced a national under-21 squad and I was lucky enough to get my name called," she said.
"It was a bit of a shock, I wasn't expecting it. I've been building towards it, but I didn't think it would happen this quickly because I've really only been playing for two-and-a-half seasons.
"So, it's been quite quick, I think I'm one of the youngest in the squad, which means hopefully I've got some time to learn a lot more."
Klix said she simply gravitated to the goal keeping role.
"I started playing hockey at school and I was originally going to be a field player, but I was keen to put on all the gear, thought I'd give it a go and carry on outside of school, and have been lucky enough to jump up to premier league.
"It's all about reflexes and communication with your team, working with your team, letting them know what the opposition are doing and that sort of thing."
Smart, 19, said it was a huge moment for her when her name was called in making the squad.
"I got very emotional about it when the team was announced, I was not expecting it at all," she said. "It's still very surreal. I don't think it will hit me properly until I get on the plane and all the training starts."
Smart said she was delighted to be part of the team with fellow Ballarat competitors.
"It's great to be able to know some people who are part of the team," she said. "I can't wait to be part of it all."
