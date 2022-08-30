The Courier

Smythesdale's Briony Deeker-Fradd named eventing ambassador at equestrian youth awards

By Greg Gliddon
August 30 2022
Briony Deeker-Fradd with Puddles. Picture by Lachlan Bence

SMYTHESDALE equestrienne Briony Deeker-Fradd has been named Victorian eventing ambassador of the year.

