SMYTHESDALE equestrienne Briony Deeker-Fradd has been named Victorian eventing ambassador of the year.
The 21-year-old beat at a field of competitors from across the state to be crowned the winner at a ceremony held in Werribee at the weekend.
Deeker-Fradd combines work with her own horses as well as a full-time role at the Cumani racing stable at Miners Rest said she was thrilled to be successful in the prestigious prize.
"Basically they look at it as a holistic type of award," she said.
"So they're looking at your performances competitively, also looking at whether you're prepared to be part of organising events, whether you're on committees and are prepared to volunteer at things.
"It's good to be able to get my name out there a little bit, but also it allows me to get involved in running at different and bigger events. For example, I'll get an opportunity to get involved at the Melbourne International Event, which will allow me to become even more involved in the sport."
Horses are Deeker-Fradd's life working a full 38 hours at the stable before spending at least three to four hours every day with her own horses.
"There's a lot of hours involved, I work my own horses each week, then if I'm helping out at events, it's all weekend and that sort of thing, so there's a lot involved in it," she said.
To be nominated for the award, entrants had to go through a series of stages.
"First you had to put in an application and anyone around Victoria could do that and from there they chose a final 10," she said.
"From that point, there was a selection weekend where you had to ride in front of the judges, do a speech and you were coached on that and from that it was a top three.
"Then at the weekend, there was the awards night at Werribee and, yeah, I was chosen as the winner.
"I'm not sure what it was about me, I do volunteer a bit at a lot of events and my horse has been fairly consistent in the competition as well, I do some committees and things like that as well."
Deeker-Fradd said she was honoured to received the award alongside so many committed riders and volunteers.
Awards were presented on the night in categories including 'show horse', 'jumping', 'dressage' and event which essentially covers the "triathlon of equestrian" with all three disciplines.
Equestrian Victoria said the Young Ambassador Awards were a great honour for those nominated and would provide a range of opportunities for those involved to better contribute to each discipline and the sport.
