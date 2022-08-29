The Courier
Ballarat's Samantha McIntosh seeks leave from council for state election tilt

Caleb Cluff
By Caleb Cluff
August 29 2022 - 6:00pm
Cr Samantha McIntosh will seek a leave of absence from the City of Ballarat to run in the forthcoming state election. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Councillor Samantha McIntosh has confirmed she will seek a leave of absence from her duties at the City of Ballarat to contest the coming state election.

Senior Journalist, The Courier

