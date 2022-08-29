Councillor Samantha McIntosh has confirmed she will seek a leave of absence from her duties at the City of Ballarat to contest the coming state election.
Cr McIntosh told The Courier she would be informing council CEO Evan King of her intention, saying she fully understands the magnitude of the task ahead of her in trying to unseat the incumbent, Labor's Juliana Addison.
Advertisement
The City of Ballarat conforms to the Municipal Association of Victoria's guidelines on councillors seeking candidature for state or federal state representation.
Once Cr McIntosh writes to the CEO of her decision to stand in Wendouree, Mr King must then write to her fellow councillors to advise them of her candidacy. The MAV advises candidates must "take care to differentiate between their role as a state or federal election candidate and role as a councillor when making public comment... take care to declare conflicts of interest that may pertain to their conflicting role as a candidate... (and) not use council activities, including council meetings, events, network meetings and council-related external activities in relation to their candidacy."
Were Cr McIntosh to succeed in her attempt to be elected to Parliament, under section 49 of the Victorian Constitution she must resign from council.
"Anyone of any political belief who stands for a public office knows the amount of effort and energy it takes to run a campaign," Cr McIntosh said.
"I know this is going to be a very tough seat to win, but people know I will advocate for them."
Cr McIntosh would join former mayors Joshua Morris and Geoff Howard as Ballarat councillors who have won seats in state parliament were she to claim Wendouree.
Other Ballarat councillors who have moved to Spring Street include mayor Gordon Scott, Alfred Pittard, his son Alan Pittard, Thomas Tuke Hollway (whose son, also Thomas, was to become premier of Victoria), George Bolster and Darren Cheeseman.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.