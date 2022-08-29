He's only nine weeks old, but little 'Charlie' has already racked up more than $7000 in vet bills.
The German Shepherd cutie underwent two lots of specialist surgery in Melbourne last week - and is still not entirely out of the woods.
Devoted owner Ricky Pearson said he suffered intussusception - an obstruction, where the intestines are blocked by a telescoping action and blood supply to the area is cut off.
"We only got him two weeks ago - and we went out of our way to get this house because we wanted a large yard for a dog," Mr Pearson said.
"He was fine when he came home and there were no signs of any problems.
"He was bright, very smart, loyal and bubbly.
"He's just a beautiful dog."
Mr Pearson said the pup began to refuse food and lose weight within a week.
Changing to a boiled chicken diet made little difference.
A local vet suggested Charlie could have constipation - and treatment started, but that was the tip of the iceberg.
Several visits and phone calls later, a Ballarat vet told Mr Pearson his dog may have intussusception and needed to make a mercy dash to Melbourne.
Mr Pearson took Charlie to CARE (Centre for Animal Referral and Emergency), a 24-hour vet hospital in Abbotsford.
With financial pressures mounting, Charlie had to be moved the next morning to another vet, five minutes away.
But with no formal ambulance or patient transport service for animals, Mr Pearson had to drive the 245km round trip from Ballarat to transfer his tiny pup for two rounds of emergency surgery.
"We'd do anything for him," he said.
"The total bill for the second vet alone was $2500.
"They kept Charlie in for another two days before he was sent home. The rest of the expenses are on a payment plan that I can't afford to pay."
Mr Pearson works in the construction industry and said the constant supervision needed to keep Charlie alive was impacting his ability to work.
"I'm only 23 and I'm not made of money," he said.
"So we thought maybe a GoFundMe appeal could help."
He has set a goal of $7000, with more than $1600 donated in the first three days.
"I don't expect to raise the full $7000, but I'm hoping this will help," Mr Pearson said.
"I think the final bill will be closer to $8000 if I'm honest."
The German Shepherd is currently confined to a pen and for the next two weeks he needs to be fed chunks of food no bigger than a 50-cent piece.
"He's also got four different daily medications, a cone and socks for his back feet so he can't scratch the stitches from his belly," Mr Pearson said.
"They don't want him to jump around too much, so he's literally confined to the smallest space."
Mr Pearson said in his GoFundMe page that Charlie had filled his heart with "nothing but joy" in the three weeks since he had arrived.
"We'll do whatever it takes to keep him alive," he said.
"We don't expect people to donate, but if you could find it in your heart to help us save our boy - and not be in debt - we would be forever blessed."
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
