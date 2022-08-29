The Courier
Home/Video
Watch

Costly mercy dash for Ballarat German Shepherd pup

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated August 30 2022 - 9:19am, first published August 29 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An eternally grateful Charlie - who's just 9 weeks old - licks owner Ricky Pearson, who has clocked up more than 600km and more than $7000 in bills to fix a life-threatening problem. Picture Lachlan Bence.

He's only nine weeks old, but little 'Charlie' has already racked up more than $7000 in vet bills.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.