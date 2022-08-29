Population growth in Ballarat and surrounding local government areas are projected to slow down and will hopefully help with skills shortages and the housing crisis.
The 2021 census data shows populations in some LGAs have grown over the past 10 years.
Councils like Moorabool and Golden Plains have experienced more than a 30 per cent increase in their overall population.
Commonwealth Bank Australia and the Regional Australia Institute have produced a Regional Movers Index report that uses data from CBA customers.
The report said it "enables early identification of growth trends".
Overall, the report for the June 2022 quarter found less people are moving to the regions compared to increased movement during COVID-19 lockdown years.
"There is an early sign that migration from capitals to regions is moderating," the report said.
The report also found some people from the regions are moving back to the cities.
Despite the overall downward trend, Moorabool Shire was coined a "regional hotspot".
According to the report there was a 54 per cent increase in the number of people moving to the LGA in 2021/22 when compared to 2020/21.
Among the top five "regional hotspots", which includes three South Australia LGAs and one New South Wales LGA, Moorabool was the only shire that saw an increase in migration over the last quarter.
Ballarat and Hepburn LGAs saw a decrease in migration when comparing June 2022 to March 2022 and June 2021.
Golden Plains saw an increase of three per cent over the quarter but saw a decrease when comparing June 2022 to the same month last year.
Regional Australia Institute chief executive Liz Ritchie said the slowing of migration should ease growing pains for the regions, such as high rents and low housing supply.
"Investment in creating a sustainable model for regional Australia to accommodate the changing nature of our population trends is needed," Ms Ritchie said.
