The Courier

Regional Movers Index report says less people are moving to the regions

NW
By Nieve Walton
Updated August 29 2022 - 9:24am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moorabool Shire offices view from Darley, Bacchus Marsh. Picture by Gabrielle Hodson.

Population growth in Ballarat and surrounding local government areas are projected to slow down and will hopefully help with skills shortages and the housing crisis.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NW

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.