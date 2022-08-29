A major veterinary sciences company with outlets in western and central Victoria including Smythesdale hopes to take advantage of growth in regional Victoria to continue its expansion, an AGM has heard.
Apiam Animal Health Limited has unveiled an aggressive growth strategy as it cashes in on strong regional growth along Australia's eastern seaboard.
Managing director Chris Richards announced a 37 per cent increase in gross profit and an underlying net profit after tax of $6.7 million on Monday.
"FY22 has been an exciting year for Apiam," he said.
Dr Richards said Apiam was focussed on a pro-forma revenue target of $300 million by the end of the 2023-24 financial year, and the directors were confident the company's accelerated growth strategy would continue to drive strong results.
Apiam acquired 11 veterinary practices in the past 12 months, including businesses in Romsey, Horsham, Golden Plains, Smythesdale, Scenic Rim and North Hill.
Dr Richards said the company's strong people and culture work practices had helped attract and retain quality staff, and that Apiam was a leader in the way it provided for its workforce.
He cited a tele-triage service to better address work-life balance issues for vets that has reduced after hours callouts by about 65 per cent, and strong mental health support levers as examples of the way the company was leading in the way.
Apiam reported total revenues of $157.2 million, up 24.6 per cent. Strong growth in the dairy and mixed animal segment delivered 74 per cent of the group's revenues.
"The strategic changes in Apiam's business mix over the past 12 months, significantly growing our dairy and mixed animal exposure is driving important business transformation for our company," Dr Richards said.
"Our strong results in FY22 demonstrate the advantages of this business model, particularly as we have faced COVID-19 impacts as well as economy-wide labor market and supply chain challenges over the period. I am pleased with the ability of our team to respond flexibly and innovatively to ensure we delivered continued growth."
Dr Richards said Japanese Encephalitis has been a challenge within the pig segment, but gross profit for this area still lifted 1.5 per cent.
"Changes in demographics and lifestyles are continuing to drive strong growth in animal numbers in regional and peri-urban locations, and this presents a significant opportunity for Apiam."
Dr Richards said as Apiam trends towards its target of $300 million pro-forma revenue by FY24, earnings margins and free cash flow should also increase.
"This compelling opportunity is expected to deliver substantial intrinsic value to shareholders. The board therefore intends to invest all capital during this rapid growth period towards funding the accelerated growth strategy."
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
