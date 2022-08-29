The City of Ballarat has prosecuted two dog owners after separate attacks in Ballarat Central and in Mount Pleasant.
The Courier has chosen not to name either owner, as despite being fined, both avoided conviction.
The first incident involved a pair of huskies in Mount Pleasant, which escaped from their house in April 2022 and were found in a neighbour's backyard.
One was found standing guard on a water tank while the other attacked two goats, killing one - the goats' owner ran outside to find the animal had severe wounds to its hindquarters.
The dog's owner arrived soon after with a council authorised officer, admitting there was a second husky that was "covered in blood" that they had "just washed".
The prosecution noted the dogs had escaped multiple times and been reported to council previously.
The owner pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday, representing themselves, and repeatedly apologising to the court
"I'm deeply sorry and have taken every precaution to make sure they do not escape from my home again," they told the court.
Magistrate Michael McNamara took the accused's personal circumstances into account and fined them $600 plus costs without conviction, noting they had taken steps to prevent the dogs from escaping in future.
In a separate incident, the court was told about a different owner who had two unregistered dogs escape from their home on Hickman Street in Ballarat Central in August 2021 - one, an Australian sheepdog, twice aggressively attacked passers-by, resulting in one man being bitten on the leg.
The two were spotted loose on White Flat Oval some months later, where they were impounded by council officers.
The owner, pleading guilty, said the dogs had since been registered and an enclosure had been built to ensure they do not escape their property.
Mr McNamara fined this dog owner $2000 plus costs, without conviction.
