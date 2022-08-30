The Courier
Opinion

Has the tide turned for e-changers?

By Tania Lewis, Andrew Glover and Julian Waters-Lynch
August 30 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In 2020, propelled by the pandemic and the push to work from home, thousands of Australian households made the decision to move from the city to the country. A significant swathe of these internal migrants were "e-changers", workers holding on to their city jobs and working remotely.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.