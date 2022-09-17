The Courier
Council

Ballarat gave heritage protection to one building in the time Bendigo protected 157 and Melbourne 121

Caleb Cluff
By Caleb Cluff
September 17 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A concrete box culvert is inserted into the Steinfeld St/heritage-listed Yarrowee River channel (HO172). Council says it did not need a permit for the works as there was no heritage trigger due to exemptions. Picture by Kate Healy.

In the end it was a volte-face worthy of an East German gymnast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caleb Cluff

Caleb Cluff

Senior Journalist, The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.