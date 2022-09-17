In the end it was a volte-face worthy of an East German gymnast.
At the City of Ballarat's most recent planning committee meeting three of four councillors, having previously voted to defeat an application to list an historic Canadian home for interim heritage protection, flipped their position. They would now support its listing; the councillor most vociferous in his criticism of the original proposal lauding and seconding the identical motion for protection.
The fourth councillor opposing was not in the chamber; her sole contribution to the issue was an email to The Courier complaining her name was misspelled in a report.
As the issue of protection for the single Chinese heritage house known as Victory ground its way through council, the City of Greater Bendigo's councillors voted - unanimously - to seek Victorian government protection for 157 late 19th and early 20th century miners' cottages and houses by placing a heritage overlay over them, protecting the buildings from demolition and development.
Shortly after, the City of Melbourne and the state government approved a change to Melbourne's planning scheme, protecting 121 buildings and five precincts in the city's Hoddle grid.
The wildly-divergent differences in approach speak to concerns expressed to The Courier by several heritage and planning experts and advocates about the future of heritage outcomes in Ballarat.
The outcomes - and the disdain expressed by the councillors justifying their heritage decisions - go to the heart of the dichotomy between the cities over how heritage is protected, valued and monetized. The willingness of experts to speak out publicly, addressing failures in non-specific, non-regulatory 'urban landscape strategies' and lack of progress on heritage gap studies in sufficiently protecting Ballarat buildings from demolition indicates an ongoing planning disparity.
Aside from the protection of Victory house, recent issues such as the insertion of a pre-cast concrete box culvert into a heritage-listed Yarrowee river drainage channel to support a bicycle path, the installation of outdoor dining pods (referred to as 'prairie wagons' or worse on social media) in Sturt Street in contravention of council's own heritage guidelines, and the painting of the heritage-listed verandahs of the Art Gallery of Ballarat in black and white, have given rise to concerns council now pays only lip-service to any real efforts to retain Ballarat's history.
The demolition of 19th Century cottages for multi-dwelling developments across the city continues at ever-increasing pace, the latest in Hertford Street, Sebastopol.
The heart of the problem is the City of Ballarat's reliance on the Historic Urban Landscape, or HUL, says heritage consultant Lorraine Huddle, and a preference for development over heritage.
A former independent heritage adviser to the City of Ballarat, with degrees in architecture, architectural history and the conservation of historic buildings from Melbourne University, Ms Huddle says the Historic Urban Landscape is "buzzwords; a lot of populist words like 'reimagine.'"
"It's completely meaningless; in protecting heritage it is useless. It comes across as delightful and caring about our heritage, but underlying that is the fact it has no mechanism to protect heritage. You get a lot of stories, which are lovely. But it doesn't actually have any legislative backbone to protect those lovely things it's recording.
"It gives people the opportunity to say how much they like this part of the heritage or that part of our heritage. And it's like painting it on a canvas, doing a beautiful painting. But it could be destroyed tomorrow, because there's no underlying protection for that."
"I've been very concerned since they brought in HUL, diverted so much money to it, and stopped spending money on things like getting statutory protection in the Gap Study, which should have been done years ago."
The City of Ballarat's director of growth and development Natalie Robertson does not disagree the HUL is about values rather than protection of individual buildings.
"The challenge is for people to understand what the Heritage Urban Landscape means," Ms Robertson says.
(The HUL) is completely meaningless; in protecting heritage it is useless.- Lorraine Huddle, independent heritage consultant.
"It's not a statutory mechanism; it's an approach which talks about the whole of the municipality and understanding the fine grain consideration of impacts on each heritage precinct and place as an overarching set of values.
"Victory house is a great example of HUL, where you look at what its original or historical story was, and even if there's not necessarily great building fabric, you still want to preserve and maintain that location based on the broader history. It's not just built form and historical heritage, it's actually traditional oriental heritage as well. We're doing a briefing to our councillors next week on the HUL."
"The process for us if someone makes an application, and part of that application has a demolition component to it, and it sits either in a heritage precinct or it's considered a contributory building, you've got to do a lot of work to justify a demolition of those buildings.
"Victory house is probably again a great example: when we did the first announcement of the Gaps Analysis, we went out to the community and said, 'Tell us where we've missed locations, tell us where you've found something not currently listed,' Victory house was not identified to us. So through the planning application process, it was identified to us. And ultimately, we've got the right result."
