Alcohol problems surge following pandemic drinking binge

Growing demand for alcohol and drug treatment, particularly among women, could be just the tip of the iceberg according to health experts.
As new figures reveal the toll of overdose deaths on the community, treatment facilities such as Windana's Grampians therapeutic community in Eureka are seeing more women seeking help primarily for alcohol addiction.
Windana chief executive Andrea McLeod said many people had increased their alcohol consumption, or begun taking other substances, over the past few years but may not yet recognise it's a problem.
"It might not be at the point now where it requires treatment but there's a lot happening under the surface and it will come to the surface ... and it's a problem that may be compounded as it impacts on a person's health and mental health," she warned.
With waiting times for treatment of up to three months already, particularly in regional areas, she expects that time to blow out even further.
"Some of the evidence suggests impact over the pandemic will be felt for the rest of the decade. Conversations we are having now are going to be compounded ... and over the next two to five years we are going to see a bigger impact."
The Coroners Court of Victoria released its annual report Victorian Overdose Deaths 2012-2021 to mark today's International Overdose Awareness Day
Ballarat recorded 10 overdose deaths in 2021, the same number as in 2020, and 74 over the decade from 2012. Last year in Golden Plains there was one overdose death, two in Hepburn and three in Moorabool.
Our concern is that this surge of alcohol-only fatal overdoses is indicative of a broader trend of pandemic driven risky drinking- Sam Biondo
Across Victoria there were 500 overdose deaths in 2021, down from 536 the previous year, with 101 of the deaths occurring in regional Victoria.
Despite a small drop in alcohol-related fatal overdoses, 2021 had the highest number of fatal overdoses involving alcohol as the sole substance.
"In 2021, 53 of the 147 alcohol related fatal overdoses had no other contributing substances; this is up from 26 of the 152 alcohol related fatal overdoses in 2017, said Victorian Alcohol and Drug Association executive officer Sam Biondo.
"As we know, the pandemic and isolation changed our relationship with alcohol, with many people drinking more, in isolation for a longer period. Alcohol and other drug (AOD) treatment agencies saw an increase in alcohol related presentations, both in prevalence and severity.
"Our concern is that this surge of alcohol-only fatal overdoses is indicative of a broader trend of pandemic driven risky drinking.
"Alcohol continues to be represented as a coping mechanism to the pandemic with surging profits to the liquor industry and increasing alcohol related harm to the community."
Alcohol-related fatal overdoses have almost doubled over the past 10 years, with many deaths also involving pharmaceuticals.
According to the data, pharmaceutical drugs remained the most frequent contributors to Victorian overdose deaths in 2021, playing a role in three-quarters of all deaths. Illegal drugs contributed in just over half of overdose deaths, and alcohol in almost a third.
Men and women aged 45 to 54 were the most likely to die from an overdose, and benzodiazepines are present in more than half of all overdose deaths. The next most frequent pharmaceutical drug groups were opioids (40 per cent), antidepressants (35) and antipsychotics (21).
Three quarters of overdoses involve more than one substance.
The Coroner noted the increase in methamphetamine contributions to fatal overdose was particularly concerning, but the increase had occurred entirely in Melbourne where it contributed to 21 deaths.
"We have a great issue with alcohol and we have a great issue with pharmaceutical drugs," Mr Biondo said
"Pharmaceuticals are the great killer in Victoria and that issue needs to be addressed ... we need to have a pain management strategy in our community. We have an ageing community, greater use of pharmaceuticals, a more powerful array of pharmaceuticals all of which have an impact on human beings but if we need to put in place the mechanics that can help support them when they get themselves in to trouble."
Mr Biondo said increased use of alcohol and other drugs also led to other social problems including family violence.
"International Overdose Awareness Day brings home the human cost of these figures. That there are real people and families behind each of these figures. Although we are pleased that there is a modest reduction, the rate of overdose is far too high, especially while there are some straight forward innovations we could implement that would make deep inroads in reducing this toll. This data provides further insight into what needs to be done to reduce this dreadful toll," Mr Biondo said.
Mr Biondo said extra alcohol and other drug treatment capacity was needed, along with more medically supervised injecting facilities, drug checking and public alert systems, increasing the capacity of Victoria's opioid replacement therapy, particularly in regional areas, decriminalising currently illicit substances, reducing the stigma and discrimination toward people who use drugs, and making sure people 'red flagged' by the SafeScript monitoring system are referred to experts.
