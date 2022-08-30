Another candidate for the seat of Eureka in this November's state election has been thrown into the mix.
Events manager, activist and former federal election candidate Sam McColl will be standing for The Greens, only months after running in the federal election for the seat of Mallee.
Mr McColl grew up in Ararat. After highschool he studied at Federation University in Ballarat and has been working in the area since.
He is the venue and events manager at the Ballaarat Mechanics' Institute and also runs his own production company.
In the 2022 federal election, Mr McColl won just over five per cent of the vote or, 5463 out of 102,229 votes placed.
For the November poll he has flagged rental reforms as a key issue.
"My rent swallows up over a third of my weekly income, and I am worried that any rent rise may mean that I can no longer afford to live locally," Mr McColl said in a statement.
"This is also the situation for many who live in the area."
Integrity issues and moving away from coal energy are also on the list of priorities.
"The Greens are the only party right now being honest about the imminent closure of coal power plants," he said.
"We are the only party outlining clear closure dates, in line with climate science, that also provides much needed certainty to workers, the community and renewable energy investors."
