The Courier

Sam McColl named as Eureka's Greens candidate for State Election 2022

NW
By Nieve Walton
Updated August 30 2022 - 3:51am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam McColl will be standing in the Eureka district in the Novemeber state election. Picture supplied.

Another candidate for the seat of Eureka in this November's state election has been thrown into the mix.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NW

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.