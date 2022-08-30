It has been decades since Kay Neivandt has been in the classroom, but when she finishes her Diploma of Community Services at Federation TAFE she knows she will walk straight in to a job.
Ms Neivandt, 58, is 15 months in to her two-year diploma course and hopes to become an aged care advocate after graduation.
The state government this week announced that all students who graduate from the Diploma of Community Services from this week until August 31, 2024, will be guaranteed a job in the social services sector through its Job Guarantee program and Jobs That Matter campaign.
"It's going to take the pressure off a lot of people because they are not going to have to worry about whether there's going to be a job at the end," Ms Neivandt said.
Ms Neivandt decided to return to study after being a carer for her husband and working in retail where she managed supermarkets.
"My husband was very sick and I cared for him for about 11 years and during the course of that, even though he wan't an older person and he died quite young, during our time in and out of hospital and just seeing the need for people in aged care to have some sort of voice, I thought it was something I could do and even after I retire something I could continue.
"It's a bit swing for me coming from retail it was all about the bottom dollar but now it's all about the people."
Ms Neivandt said most of her classmates were mature aged students who wanted to go in to many different areas of community services, supporting vulnerable people in the community including children and family, disability, family violence, homelessness and ageing services.
Under the new scheme, students can enrol in the Free TAFE Diploma of Community Services with the assurance of a job when they finish training. Community service employers will receive support to take on graduates, helping them fill vacancies and develop their organisations.
The Jobs that Matter campaign highlights a range of roles available across the community services sector that make a real difference to the lives of the most vulnerable in our communities, including children and family, disability, family violence, homelessness and ageing services.
Federation TAFE acting chief executive Darren Gray said there were 177 students enrolled in the Diploma of Community Services, including both class-based students and traineeships, and he expected to see an increase in enrolments for next year.
"We are working through the detail of the Jobs Guarantee Program. We are expecting it will assist in increasing course completion rates and employment outcomes for our students whilst attracting new people to the sector to meet increasing skills needs," he said.
"Community services jobs are in demand, with some of the most vulnerable needing trained professionals to support them. Giving our students a clear pathway into a job will benefit students, community service organisations and the individuals and communities they serve."
