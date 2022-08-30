The Courier
Students in Federation TAFE's Diploma of Community Services are guaranteed jobs after graduation

MS
By Michelle Smith
August 30 2022 - 10:00am
Aged care is one of the sectors that graduates from the Diploma of Community Services can go in to under a new jobs guarantee scheme. File picture

It has been decades since Kay Neivandt has been in the classroom, but when she finishes her Diploma of Community Services at Federation TAFE she knows she will walk straight in to a job.

