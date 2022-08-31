Is Ballarat really serious about its history?
Recent events would suggest not.
In Ballarat we seem to be much more taken by a reconstituted theme park facsimile view of history, rather than seriously preserving what are arguably some of the most unique aspects of Australian history.
I refer to two instances to make my point.
First, the proposed Bridge Street redevelopment which has drawn the ire of serious historians like Doug Bradby and Anne Beggs-Sunter, along with concerned citizens like Frank Hurley and Barry Fitzgerald, who point to proposed developments as having turned their backs on and expunged the profound significance of Bakery Hill and the Yarrowee Creek from the history of Ballarat.
Secondly, and even more dramatically, in my view, the truly appalling six-month saga of the Victory House in Main Road that is unquestionably central to the Chinese contribution to the history of this city, is under threat of demolition.
Instead of any serious and coherent consideration of historical importance, what we have had in place of informed debate is the loss of democracy in such matters with accusations being pointed at The Courier for raising this and other related matters, and of being 'possibly corrupt, stupid and incompetent' (McGregor, August 26, 2022).
When councillors charged with considering the historical importance of a very detailed expert report on Victory House by Dr Robyn Ballinger are reported as having said that they 'would always give preference to a property owner over an outside entity such as Heritage Victoria in matters like conservation' (Cluff, 'Councillors reject expert opinion on heritage', August 11, 2022), then we have entered a very dark space indeed.
Cr Ben Taylor, even though he supported the proposal to not allow Victory to be demolished, is correct when he is reported to have said 'Heritage overlays on individual properties causes a whole lot of issues, and it's sad someone can buy a property in good faith and then find out after that other controls have been added over the top and stopped plans they had in place' (Cluff, August 11, 2022).
This is the nub of the issue, and is a matter that urgently needs to be taken up by the City of Ballarat.
Matters of historical heritage should not be left to be handled on a post factum ad hoc fractious case-by-case basis as has occurred with the Victory House.
What is of historical significance should be laid out and be transparently available for all to see.
If council has such a process then it is largely invisible, including to its own councillors, or it is demonstrably not working.
Surely heritage issues in Ballarat can be dealt with better than having a member of the Chinese community threatening to 'lie down in front of bulldozers to save this home' (Cluff and McGregor, August 25, 2022).
We do not have to look very far to find examples of how to do heritage matters differently.
The City of Greater Bendigo has had a process in place for at least as far back as 2013, with precursors as early as the 1990s, where properties of historical significance are recognized and registered for all to see, and these lists are regularly revisited to identify gaps.
For example, Bendigo council only a week ago 'voted unanimously to place a heritage overlay over 157 properties [in this case, gold rush miner's cottages] to help protect them from development' (Lazzaro and Dalton, ABC News, August 25, 2022).
The studies that back up this kind of historical approach to what are called 'serial listings' are both extensive and robust.
I refer in particular to Jane Jean and Charles Fahey's 'The evolution of housing on the Bendigo goldfields: as case for serial listings', July 10, 2020.
Why can't Ballarat follow the path of Bendigo by recognising its buildings and other places of historical importance, and having its officers and councillors follow this in a coherent and considered way, rather than an undignified scramble just as the developers are about to demolish them?
This is not the way to advance Ballarat's commitment to UNESCO Historic Urban Landscape listing.
John Smyth is an Emeritus Research Professor at Federation University, Australia.
