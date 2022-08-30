The Courier

Margaret Millington's son Simon died of a prescription drug overdose; she tells his story to save lives

By Michelle Smith
August 30 2022 - 7:00pm
Margaret Millington and son Simon who died of an overdose in 2010. Picture supplied

Margaret Millington has been on the rollercoaster of addiction, watching her son Simon battle a 16-year addiction to prescription drugs that began when he was seriously injured in a car accident when he was 18 and ended when he died of an overdose of a prescribed drug combined with alcohol.

