A number of tourist opportunities are coming to Meredith as a popular festival has sold out of tickets.
On Tuesday afternoon, Meredith Musical Festival organisers announced tickets for the 30th annual show were all snapped-up.
The final allocation of tickets went on sale on Tuesday after two rounds of ballots.
The festival has not been able to avoid the uncertainty of COVID-19 restrictions and capacity limits. It last ran in 2019.
Despite the three year delay to the event's 30th birthday, festival regulars and performers alike will be celebrating this December.
The line-up has already been announced including Caribou, Our Carlson, Courtney Barnett, Babe Rainbow and DJ Quik.
Event organisers said there will be a waitlist available for anyone who missed out on tickets at mmf.com.au.
Organisers also said the only way to buy authorised tickets is through Aunty's Ticket re-sale Service.
