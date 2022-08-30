The dads of Mount Clear Primary School pupils will enjoy an almost week-long celebration of Fathers Day after an early event to mark this weekend's big day.
With grade three and four children heading off to camp at the end of the week, dads were invited in to school on Tuesday to take part in various activities and enjoy a sausage sizzle lunch with their children.
After the COVID years of cancelled events, dads and kids relished the school time spent together as children made ties for their fathers to wear, and decorated stubby holders to keep dad's drinks cool.
There were also ball games and other activities for dads and kids to use up some energy and build up an appetite.
"They loved it and it's really good that the dads could all come in to enjoy it," Mount Clear Primary's Chris Kerr said. "The turnout was amazing, probably 60 to 70 per cent of dads came, and many of the dads really put themselves out to get there, coming in on their lunch breaks."
Unlike most barbecues where dads find themselves at the grill, staff from Coles Bakery Hill not only supplied the food for lunch but also did the cooking. They also provide food for the school's breakfast club, and fresh fruit and vegetables for Wellbeing Wednesdays.
