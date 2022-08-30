The Courier

Dads head to Mount Clear Primary to celebrate Fathers Day

MS
By Michelle Smith
August 30 2022 - 11:00pm
Jim Ryan enjoys a Fathers Day celebration at Mount Clear Primary School with his children Lucy, 9, Pippa, 6, and Eddia, 10. Picture by Lachlan Bence

The dads of Mount Clear Primary School pupils will enjoy an almost week-long celebration of Fathers Day after an early event to mark this weekend's big day.

