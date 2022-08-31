An "irresponsible and reckless" repeat offender who drove at police and forced another driver into oncoming traffic has been handed a community corrections order in the County Court.
Matthew McLean, of Wendouree, was driving unlicensed down Sturt Street in a car with two friends at about 10pm on December 17, 2019, when he thought a nearby driver in a ute flashed their lights at him.
The 31-year-old accused began to chase the ute.
The ute driver, believing he was about to be rammed, drove into the opposite lane into oncoming traffic.
Several cars had to take evasive action, including a police vehicle.
McLean followed the ute into the opposite lane and the driver veered right to get away.
The accused then drove at the police vehicle, swerving his car at the last moment to narrowly miss a collision.
Both of McLean's passengers warned him police lights were flashing behind them and to stop, but the accused sped away.
McLean then turned left off Sturt Street across oncoming traffic onto Ascot Street and drove to the intersection of Ascot and Mair streets, where he failed to give way and collided with another car.
With smoke coming from his vehicle, McLean continued driving to Wendouree Parade, where he exited the car and ran.
He was arrested three days later on unrelated matters for which he served 331 days in custody.
On Tuesday, McLean pleaded guilty to one rolled-up charge of reckless conduct endangering persons for the car chase.
A rolled-up charge covers more than one offence of the same type and is usually created for administrative convenience. It does not reduce the responsibility of the accused.
Defence for McLean said the plea of guilty showed a sense of responsibility and remorse, particularly in the face of a "relatively weak" Crown case.
Evidence included a map showing paths the involved vehicles had travelled, which the court was told did not match with police statements of the incident, and identification evidence that the defence said would have been excluded if the matter had gone to trial.
"It would've been a very short trial," the defence said.
"There's 331 days in relation to the [unrelated] matter ... The accused man has effectively been punished for this conduct ... if this matter resolved at the same time as the other."
The court also heard McLean's mother was terminally ill.
"That's been a source of great stress for him, that he would go into custody and his mother would pass away," the defence said.
McLean's mother and aunt supported him in court throughout the proceedings.
Judge Nola Karapanagiotidis said the maximum penalty for the charge was five years' jail and ordinarily a matter like this would result in licence cancellation.
"Your driving was irresponsible and reckless," Judge Karapanagiotidis said.
"It's clear a number of road users, including police who were just doing their job, were exposed to your reckless driving."
The judge said the accused's criminal history showed his licence had been disqualified or cancelled since late 2011 with the exception of some brief periods.
"You have an extensive prior criminal history ... I note you have a lengthy history for prior driving matters," she said.
"It is a privilege to have a licence. It comes with responsibilities and expectations ... Your driving on this occasion would [usually] result in the revocation of this privilege."
The court also heard McLean struggled with methylamphetamine and prescription drug abuse in the past but had taken steps towards rehabilitation in his most recent bout in custody.
"Your offending is now somewhat dated. Within this period you've demonstrated your ability to commit to your rehabilitation," Judge Karapanagiotidis said.
"In terms of your prospects of rehabilitation given your extensive prior history ... simply put, you need to stay off drugs and keep focused on work and family.
"You recognise you need to change. You want to be a better father to your daughters, and you want to support your mother while you can."
McLean was sentenced to a 12-month community corrections order with conditions to engage in further treatments for mental health and drug abuse.
He was also ordered to complete 80 hours of community work, which could include time spent in mental health or drug treatment.
