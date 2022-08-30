Dunnstown bounced back from its qualifying final loss to Hepburn in dominant fashion on Sunday, cruising past Learmonth by 46 points in a fiery contest at Buninyong.
The Towners were challenged early but proved too classy for a valiant Lakies outfit.
Advertisement
Catch all the highlights from the semi-final - brought to you by The Courier's David Brehaut and Edward Holland and Bedggoods Motor Group.
The Courier is livestreaming a match on each day of the finals - Saturdays and Sundays.
The streams will be available only to digital subscribers to thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.