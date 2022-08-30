The Courier
Dunnstown v Learmonth semi-final 2022: watch the video highlights here

Edward Holland
August 30 2022
August 30 2022 - 8:00am
VIDEO: Dunnstown v Learmonth highlights

Dunnstown bounced back from its qualifying final loss to Hepburn in dominant fashion on Sunday, cruising past Learmonth by 46 points in a fiery contest at Buninyong.

