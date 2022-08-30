Update 1.30pm: A Pyrenees Shire town is mourning another of its own - with a second fatal road crash in less than three weeks.
A 46-year-old Avoca driver was killed on the Sunraysia Highway near Lamplough at 6.40pm on Tuesday.
The man was driving a car that collided with a truck, south of Avoca.
The 51-year-old Donald truck driver was physically unhurt.
It comes after the tragic death of much-loved Lions Club and Salvation Army volunteer Ian Hoyland.
The 65-year-old Avoca man was driving a supermarket delivery van when it collided with a large ute in torrential rain at Talbot on August 11.
He was laid to rest on Friday.
Earlier: Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an overnight fatal collision north of Ballarat.
It is understood a car and truck collided on Sunraysia Highway at Lamplough - 6km south of Avoca - at 6.40pm on Tuesday
The driver and sole occupant of the car died at the scene.
The man's home town and age is yet to be released.
The tragic crash is the 163rd death on Victorian roads this year. That is 19 more than at this time, last year.
The driver of the truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Avoca Police were among the emergency services that attended.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
