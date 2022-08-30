A dawn truck mishap has caused traffic chaos on the Western Highway at Warrenheip, including a secondary accident.
A refrigerated b-double came to rest in a ditch on the median strip of the highway, opposite the BP and Coles petrol stations around 6.30am.
Advertisement
The truck was facing in a Melbourne-bound direction, but was closer to the west-bound lanes.
Ballarat-bound traffic was diverted down a nearby service road - initially by bystanders - and later by Ballarat police.
Shortly before 8am, a secondary collision occurred near the Mill Markets entry.
Passers-by said a small rigid truck ended up in the median strip with a broken windscreen, while a white sedan landed on the south side of the Ballarat-bound lanes.
A white delivery van was also seen on the side of the road, facing in the wrong direction.
By 8.15am, traffic was backed up for at least 1km - and well into the Moorabool Shire boundary.
The Department of Transport advised drivers to avoid the area by using Forbes and Old Melbourne roads. Heavy trucks should follow instructions from emergency personnel.
Officers said traffic on the highway could be disrupted for several hours, as crews waited for the truck to be hauled - or possibly even unloaded.
The truck's load is unknown, but a standard B-double of 26 metres can carry up to 55 tonnes.
More to come
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.