Sebastopol man arrested after thousands of child abuse images found

A Sebastopol man has pleaded guilty to possessing tens of thousands of child abuse images.
Julian Feinberg, 69, was arrested after police raided his unit in December 2019, where hard drives, laptops, phones, and USB sticks were seized.
Police found encryption and anti-forensic software on the drives, but during the interview, Feinberg cooperated and gave up the passwords.
A search of the drives found 19,080 unique child abuse images and videos, as well as 123,000 uncategorised files, of which another 35,760 were found to be child abuse material.
The majority, were category one, seven, and six images, meaning there was little "explicit" sexual activity depicted, but they were of children in "suggestive" poses, or anime-style drawings.
However a number of videos were also found of explicit sexual acts, including one involving an adult.
There was also internet search history found, which revealed searches for explicit child abuse material.
In the interview, Feinberg told police "it was like an addiction".
It was noted he had a relevant prior conviction from 2008.
Since his arrest, his defence lawyer told the court Feinberg had sought rehabilitation, even before charges were laid in 2021 - the delay was "through no fault of his own", and he had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.
"Both (psychologist's reports) agree he is someone who's suffered from a chronic adjustment disorder with depression," his lawyer said.
"He's relocated to Sebastopol, living in a group of units, he does continue to enjoy the support of one of his elder sisters.
"He has made positive efforts to connect with adults in the Ballarat community including joining the local chess club, those sorts of things.
"It is submitted offences of this type are inherently serious, (but it is) non-contact offending."
His lawyer suggested a therapeutic order could be within range, with "significant" community work as punishment.
Magistrate Michael McNamara asked for Feinberg to be assessed for a community corrections order before sentencing on Thursday.
"In fairness to (Feinberg), I'm leaning towards a long CCO rather than imprisonment," he said.
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
