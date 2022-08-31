The City of Ballarat has installed sets of sheltered picnic tables at tiny parks across town, including along the Sturt Street centre gardens.
There will be 12 "outdoor dining pods", according to a council media release, paid for by the state government through its COVID Safe Outdoor Activation Fund.
Council says each of the pods are in "locations identified as under utilised and close to surrounding hospitality businesses and workplaces".
As well as the pair of pods at Pleasant Street, near City Oval, and at Doveton Street, near Dana Street which also features a new granite sand path, another set of pods will be set up in the Sturt Street median gardens.
These will be near Windermere Street, between Drummond and Errard streets, and between Errard and Raglan streets.
Council notes the pods are transportable, and can be moved if the locations are unsuitable - out of the $975,000 fund allocation given to the City of Ballarat, the pods cost $165,000, a spokesperson confirmed.
"The pods can comfortably seat eight people, creating great opportunities for socialising," the release states.
"The table and roof cover extends beyond the fixed seating, this provides space and accessibility for prams and wheelchair users to access the table and shelter."
The pod plan follows a trial of new covered outdoor dining spaces during the midst of the pandemic, which saw clear-walled dining boxes installed on Sturt Street and Armstrong Street.
Council, in partnership with the state government, will use more money from the COVID Safe Outdoor Activation Fund to expand dining offerings on Sturt Street's cafe strip.
Taking up two car parks with a deck design, construction on that project is expected to be complete by mid-spring.
Mayor Daniel Moloney said in a statement the outdoor dining infrastructure was designed to encourage people to use the city's green spaces more.
"These pods will create a comfortable spot to enjoy your lunch from a great local hospitality business," he said.
"Being able to enjoy the gardens whilst catching up with friends over a casual meal will be enhanced by having these great dining pods."
The state government allocated $40 million state-wide for outdoor dining infrastructure in the throes of the pandemic, and councils could then apply for grants between November and June - about half of this money was for immediate assistance like street furniture, while the rest is for semi-permanent and permanent outdoor precincts.
