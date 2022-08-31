A car has collided with a motorbike on the Glenelg Highway, west of Ballarat.
The accident was first reported at 11.25am Wednesday, at the intersection of the Skipton-Geelong Road, a short distance from Skipton Primary School.
Ambulance Victoria said paramedics assessed one patient, who was treated for minor injuries and is in a stable condition.
No one was trapped in the crash.
Volunteers from Skipton CFA turned up with a tanker and washed away debris.
The incident was declared under control within 10 minutes.
It comes after a fatal collision on the Sunraysia Highway at Lamplough, south of Avoca on Tuesday evening.
The driver and sole occupant of the car died at the scene.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
