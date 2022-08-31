Bacchus Marsh will begin the hunt for a new coach after Tom German announced his decision to step away ahead of the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League season, having originally re-committed for another year in May.
The move brings and end to German's three-year tenure, during which he oversaw one season lost completely to COVID-19 and another restricted to just 11 rounds before ultimately being abandoned.
"Over the last three years, there have certainly been some hurdles with COVID being one, but I have been immensely proud of the guys that have stuck with the club through thick and thin and the development of the younger players coming through," German said.
"We have certainly been close every year and been in contention right up until the end of both seasons and there have been some very memorable games.
"Thank you to my assistant coaches through the journey who have provided me the opportunity to be a playing coach.
"Thanks to the players and leaders that have contributed so much time and effort in striving towards success.
"The support staff, sponsors and supporters - I am incredibly grateful for the time that they put in and the support."
A former Essendon rookie and VFL player with Williamstown and the Northern Bullants, German arrived at Bacchus Marsh from Mansfield at the end of 2019.
He led the Cobras to a seventh-place finish, missing finals by just two per cent, in 2021.
German's Cobras finished eighth this season, falling four points short of finals.
"The club, although not playing finals this year, looks to have an exciting future with some great youth coming through, some veterans who keep putting in and a good vision towards the future," he said.
The midfielder was an important on-field contributor for his side, ranking 12th in the league with an average 123.20 ranking points a game and 12th for disposals (29.27).
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
