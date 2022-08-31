Ballarat tops long term winter rain with more to come this spring

More rain has fallen on Ballarat this winter than the long term average.
There was a total of 217.4 millimetres of rain over June, July and August - almost 15mm more than the long term average.
Advertisement
The city received the most winter rain in August with 106mm, followed by June with 67.4mm and July with 44mm.
The data follows the Bureau of Meteorology's prediction there would be above average rainfall for nearly everywhere in the country during winter.
In regards to temperatures, Ballarat recorded its coldest June for some time with the maximum average temperature dropping to 10.6 degrees.
Data from the past five years shows the maximum average temperature in Ballarat in the first month of winter has sat firmly around 11.5 degrees.
July in Ballarat saw a maximum average temperature of 10.9 degrees, 0.6 degrees warmer than the long term maximum average.
Likewise, August's maximum average temperature was 0.1 degree warmer than the long term average.
Ballarat warmest winter day occurred on August 28 when 16.5 degrees was recorded, while the city's coldest day was recorded on June 29 when the mercury only reached 7.4 degrees.
The winter weather conditions can be attributed to the slowly weakening La Nina system and a natural climate phenomenon that influences rainfall patterns around the Indian Ocean, known as Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD).
Both are associated with warmer ocean temperatures near Australia which means more moisture over the continent and stronger low pressure systems in the south - equalling lower daytime temperatures and higher rainfall.
Ballarat can expect a wet spring according to the bureau, which says there is a high chance of above average rainfall for most of the eastern half of Australia.
The Spring 2022 Climate and Water Outlook, released last week, reflects several climate influences including a negative Indian Ocean Dipole event to the west and the chance of a La Nina returning this spring increasing to about 70 per cent.
This is about triple the normal likelihood. La Nia events increase the chances of above-average rainfall for northern and eastern Australia during spring and summer.
Bureau of Meteorology senior climatologist Dr Lynette Bettio said, "where soils and catchments are wet, and streamflows are high, further rainfall this spring will increase the risk of flooding for eastern Australia".
"In northern Australia, the first rains of the wet season are likely be earlier than normal for much of Queensland and the Northern Territory," Dr Bettio said.
Dr Bettio said a positive Southern Annular Mode was likely, which pushes weather systems south, bringing wetter easterly winds to NSW and fewer cold fronts to western Tasmania.
Advertisement
The SAM is likely to be mostly positive for the coming three months. During the spring months, a positive SAM has a drying influence for western Tasmania, with a wetter influence for parts of eastern New South Wales and far eastern Victoria.
Almost all of Australia is likely to experience warmer than average nights, while cooler days are likely for large parts of the mainland except the tropical north.
For the first day of spring on Thursday, Ballarat can expect a top of 12 degrees with a very high chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening.
The Bureau of Meteorology will release its winter summary on Thursday afternoon.
Residents are encouraged to keep up to date with the official forecasts and warnings on the bureau's website and BOM Weather app.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.