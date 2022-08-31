The Courier

Ballarat winter weather sees more rain than long term average due to La Nina and Indian Ocean Dipole

By Erin Williams
Updated September 1 2022 - 1:11am, first published August 31 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat tops long term winter rain with more to come this spring

More rain has fallen on Ballarat this winter than the long term average.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.