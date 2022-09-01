As a small child in Poland during the Holocaust, Henry Ekert felt powerless.
He was three when World War II broke out, and five when the Nazis forced him, his parents, their extended families and millions of Jews in Poland into ghettos where hundreds of thousands died or were killed.
After almost a year, Henry and his parents escaped and a network of friends and associates hid and cared for them for three years until the end of the war.
The Nazis killed the rest of his family - both sets of grandparents, aunts and uncles on both sides.
During those years, young Henry felt his life mattered to no-one except for his parents from whom he was separated.
But it formed who he became as an adult and his drive to save the lives of thousands of children diagnosed with cancer.
I didn't want to be a doctor who diagnosed, I wanted to be a doctor who treated patients on the front line ... I wanted to be the one who could stand up on the front line because as a child I was always a victim.- Professor Henry Ekert
The now-retired Professor Ekert went on to become a children's cancer and haematology specialist and director of the division of medicine at the Royal Children's Hospital.
During his medical and research career, the survival rate for childhood leukaemia improved from about five per cent to almost 95 per cent, and even in retirement Professor Ekert continues to devote his time to improving the lives of children.
Professor Ekert was in Ballarat this week speaking to students at Ballarat High School as part of the Courage to Care program.
"My story has got an element of optimism, and an element of the misery of World War II," he said.
"The optimism is my success as a doctor and all the things I accomplished in my time at the Royal Children's Hospital, but the other story I tell them about is my first life and the bystanders and carers."
The Polish people who saved the lives of the Ekert family did it at risk to their own lives and their own welfare.
"They had the courage to care," Professor Ekert said.
"Individuals who care can save somebody. As a result of saving that somebody, that somebody can then contribute to the world to come ... as I have in terms of children with cancer."
Professor Ekert followed his radiologist father into medicine, but was determined to treat patients rather than diagnose them.
"My father was a doctor, a radiologist, and there was never any question in his mind that I would also be a doctor. I didn't want to be a doctor who diagnosed, I wanted to be a doctor who treated patients on the frontline ... I wanted to be the one who could stand up on the frontline because as a child I was always a victim.
"I could really challenge childhood cancer and blood disorders. I could stand on the frontline and focus on the tragedy of dying children and suffering children and do something about it because during the war I had no such chance at all ... I was just a little child whose life mattered to no-one at all except for my parents and I was away from my parents."
It took Professor Ekert's father 10 years to have his qualifications fully recognised in Australia and to be registered as a medical practitioner, but during those years he worked as a radiographer for the tuberculosis service.
His father gained his Australian qualifications just six months before Professor Ekert registered as a doctor.
Professor Ekert's son Paul has also followed into the family business and is also a prominent childhood cancer researcher.
The Courage to Care program was created to educate young people about the dangers of prejudice, racism and discrimination, to challenge attitudes and behaviour, show how individuals can make a difference and encourage them to transform their behaviour from bystander to 'upstander' if they witness bullying or similar situations.
"The future generation ... need to understand the past in order to not repeat the errors of the past. It's important children understand the effects of prejudice, racism and anti-semitism and important we create an understanding of the evil that causes in others' lives ... so they have the courage not to be a bystander including at school bullying level.
"It is a very good program and I've been doing it for many years because I really believe it's a contribution I can still make rather than sitting back in retirement."
