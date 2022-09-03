Rewatch: CHFL preliminary final - Gordon v Dunnstown

Gordon is into the Central Highlands Football League grand final.
Take a look at the full replay of the Eagles win over Dunnstown in a preliminary final on Saturday - brought to you by The Courier's David Brehaut and Edward Holland, and Bedggoods Motor Group.
Advertisement
*Please note, the stream may not work through The Courier's app, however watching it through your phone's browser will work as normal.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.