A match not to be missed: Watch the thrilling CHFL preliminary final between Hepburn and Springbank

The 2022 Central Highlands Football League finals continues, and another big week is upon us.
This Sunday evening you can watch the edge of your seat preliminary final between Hepburn and Springbank, which lead Sprinbank into the Grand Final.
Zak Bozanich kicked the winning goal after the siren for Springbank to win.
You can watch a full replay of the game, brought to you by The Courier's David Brehaut and Edward Holland and Bedggoods Motor Group.
YOU CAN WATCH SUNDAY'S MATCH BELOW.
Here are some updates from the match in the meantime.
