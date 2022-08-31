Ballarat is hosting regional Australia's first festival to commemorate the birth of the Hindu god Ganesh.
The Ballarat Hindu Temple and Cultural Centre's 'Grand Celebrations of Ganesh Festival' started on Wednesday and will end on Sunday.
Advertisement
One of the event organisers, Sachin Dahiya, expected 5000 people to attend the five-day festival at the Ballarat Showgrounds.
He said the multicultural festival would make people aware of Hinduism with two exhibitions, including an eco-friendly five-foot statue, on display.
"We chose this in Ballarat because we live here and want to support businesses after COVID-19," Dr Dahiya said.
He said the free festival would include Ganesh pooja, cultural activities and exhibitions, carnival rides, food stalls, fireworks, community dancing and tournaments.
The large elephant head of Lord Ganesha symbolizes wisdom, understanding, and a discriminating intellect that one must possess to attain perfection in life.
The wide mouth represents the natural human desire to enjoy life in the world.
The Hindu festival Ganesh Chaturthi commemorating the birth of Ganesh, is held across the world for 10 days from August 31.
The Ballarat festival will be celebrated over five days at the Ballarat Showgrounds and will open daily from 9am to 8pm.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.