ANYONE who sat down and watched the AFLW season opener between Essendon and Hawthorn could not help but notice the young gun strutting her stuff in the Bombers forward line with the snake tattoo on her left leg.
That young gun is former Greater Western Victoria Rebels star Paige Scott who picked up 16 possessions, four marks, four tackles and a goal as the Bombers romped to a win over Hawthorn.
Advertisement
Scott was quickly ordained as the AFLW Rising Star for round one and was thrust into media street for the first time in what we hope will be a long and successful career.
But there was an interesting take out from her interview with the league's website after her nomination, something that has long been the bugbear for country-based clubs in trying to get their young stars noticed in the AFLW landscape.
Scott was taken at pick eight in the draft held in June. So clearly, Essendon knew what it had seen and full credit to the Bombers for obviously doing their homework.
But for Scott herself, draft day was one of contrasting emotions having been the only early draft pick not invited to participate in the AFLW draft night. It's clear the draft night snub is something that played on Scott's mind.
"I had highs and I had lows the whole day," Scott told afl.com.au. "I was so confident, like 'You're going to get drafted' and then I'd be spewing, 'No, I'm not, I'm not even invited down there'. I won't lie, I was a little bit hurt by not getting invited down there.
"Like I always say, I couldn't care less what pick I went as long as I was picked up. But you know, to be a top 10 and not be invited down there, it stung for a little bit, but it's so much better now that I think about it because I was with my family and you know, I came out as a bit of an underdog."
You could argue Scott was a bolter, having been rated in the high 30s by the 'draft experts', but anyone you spoke to locally would have told you Scott was at worst a top-20 pick.
Unfortunately, and not for the first time, it looks like it was simply a case of a talented country-based girl going overlooked. Fortunately Essendon, starting out a new team, looked far and wide and knew exactly what was out there. If only other clubs would seemingly put in the same effort.
If you take a closer look, take out Geelong which traditionally picks players from its own backyard and Dandenong Stingrays - who are a country team in name only - and it leaves just seven players out of the 83 taken in the draft from country Victoria.
On top of Scott, there were two from the Murray Bushrangers, two from Gippsland Power and one each from Bendigo Pioneers and Geelong Falcons which had one player not drafted to the Cats, interestingly, also to Essendon.
At least four players were in line to be picked up from the Rebels squad this season, yet Scott and a late listing of ruck Kalani Scoullar at Geelong were the only two given a chance. The fact that both Jamie-Lee Speakman and Molly Walton missed out were jaw-dropping moments. And it's a recurring theme. Last year, the GWV Rebels had six players in line to be selected. Horsham's Ella Friend was selected by St Kilda at pick four and then, nothing.
Players like Lilli Condon, Nyakoat Dojiak and Chloe Leonard were all listed as possible top 30 picks, none taken.
Dojiok, a tall, athletic running defender and Condon, a genuine ball-magnet being overlooked stunned more than most.
Condon averaged more than 20 possessions per game and even played for the Bulldogs VFLW squad, yet snubbed. Last year's draft also saw just eight of the 59 players selected from country Victorian clubs, three from Geelong, Two each from Bendigo and Murray and Friend.
In fact, St Kilda and Carlton even passed at picks 36 and 39. Surely, there were a couple of players somewhere that could have found their way to an AFLW list at those picks?
Advertisement
Perhaps the part-time nature of the AFLW competition is what puts clubs off giving country girls a chance given what is required to move, but the opposite is true, country kids are used to big travel distances, many have boarded at schools away from their family.
As Paige Scott has shown, the talent is clearly out there, you just need to look past the suburban metro wall.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.