One Australian dies of a drug or alcohol overdose every four hours, but every hour more than seven people suffer a non-fatal overdose with some people living with the consequences for a lifetime.
While 140,709 drug-related hospitalisations took place across Australia in 2019/20, this does not include those who were treated in hospital emergency departments and released without being admitted to hospital - placing more pressure on already stretched EDs.
Ambulance Victoria data included in the Penington Institute's Australia's Annual Overdose Report show only a quarter of the 53,341 drug-related ambulance call-outs in 2019/20 resulted in the patient being admitted to hospital.
"Irrespective of substance, overdose continues to be a significant and growing burden on our nation's healthcare system, placing unnecessary strain on ambulance services already under pressure," said Penington Institute chief executive John Ryan.
In Victoria, alcohol accounted for 46 per cent of the total number of drug-related ambulance call-outs, with illicit drugs the case in almost 30 per cent of calls, and pharmaceutical drugs in almost 25 per cent.
AV data shows the number of drug-related ambulance attendances has more than doubled in the past 10 years, with the numbers of calls increasing for all categories of drugs. Calls for illicit drugs have increased most rapidly, jumping 193 per cent since 2011/12 compared to a 100 per cent increase for alcohol and 55 per cent for pharmaceutical drugs.
Mr Ryan raised concern about the growing number of stimulant (a category including ice and MDMA) overdoses which have increased 10-fold over the past 20 years from 53 deaths in 2001, to 526 in 2020, and a 1270 per cent increase in overdose deaths involving fentanyl.
"This health crisis affects Australians of all ages, from all places. There is a misconception that overdose only kills younger people, however Australians over 40 accounted for more than two thirds of overdose deaths in 2020," he said.
In Ballarat there were overdose 45 deaths from 2016-2020 with a death rate per 100,000 population of 8.2. Grampians, with 11 deaths and a death rate of 11.5, was the equal highest regional area in the state alongside the Latrobe Valley though pockets of Melbourne recorded rates up to 15.8 per 100,000 residents.
In Creswick, Daylesford and Ballan, 11 deaths occurred with a population rate of 7.5, with Maryborough-Pyrenees also recording 11 deaths and a rate of 8.5. Bendigo, with a population about 10,000 fewer than Ballarat, had a death rate of 10.3.
The Grampians and Barwon South West Primary Health Network recorded 59 drug induced deaths in 2020, and 322 over the five years from 2016-2020.
In releasing the annual report to coincide with International Overdose Awareness Day, Mr Ryan said it was the seventh consecutive year that the national overdose death toll had eclipsed the road toll; and more action needed to be taken to lower the toll.
"While Australia implements a National Road Safety Strategy, funds public education campaigns and has established an Office for Road Safety, thousands of Aussies continue to die of overdose in virtual silence," he said.
"We need government action, but we also need action within the community, the business sector, and the media to reduce stigma and drive change. Without open discussion and collaboration, the stigma associated with overdose will continue to obstruct any efforts to shift the dial on this insidious killer."
