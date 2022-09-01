Update Friday: Police have confirmed the driver of the ute was a 26-year-old man from Alfredton.
Update 11.30am: Another life has been lost on local roads, with a driver killed at Cardigan, after his ute hit a tree on Cuthberts Road.
The accident was first reported at 6.05am Thursday -about 40 minutes before sunrise - in a rural area between Chisholmes and Whites roads.
The tree, which was at least nine metres high, fell on the large tray-style ute after the crash, leaving debris all over the road.
The white ute also crashed through a nearby farm fence.
It is unclear exactly when the accident happened, but police say the ute appeared to have been in the east-bound lane.
Roadblocks are still in place at the Whites Road roundabout and Chisholmes Road intersection.
Paramedics and firefighters have both attended the scene.
Earlier: Police and emergency services have responded to another fatal road collision, the second in two days on the region's roads.
The crash was first reported at 6.05am on Cuthberts Road west of Whites Road.
Police report the man died when his car crashed into a tree.
The car was a large white ute and conditions on the road were clear.
It's believed the car was travelling along Cuthberts Road toward Ballarat when it struck the tree sometime before 6.10am.
The yet to be identified man died at the scene.
The exact cause of the crash is yet to be determined at this stage.
Emergency crews responded to an alert of a possible person trapped in a vehicle accident sat 6.09 and the CFA recorded the incident as safe at 6.55am.
Cuthberts Road remains closed to traffic and police are currently guarding the scene while debris can be cleaned from the road.
Nearby horse trainers have been temporarily prevented from accessing their paddocks.
A man was also killed in a collision near Avoca late on Tuesday night.
In the first full year without lockdowns since 2019, the road toll continues to soar with 164 deaths in Victoria so far compared to 144 last year.
Anyone with information on Thursday's incident or with dashcam/CCTV footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
