THE Ciaron Maher and David Eustace trained Hirotsu has been named a finalist in the Australian Racehorse of the Year awards which will be presented on Saturday night.
Hirotsu burst onto the track last season, winning the Victoria Derby in November before backing up in the autumn with wins in both the Australian Guineas and the Australian Derby.
The now four-year-old has had eight career starts for four wins, including the trio of group ones.
Hirotsu, which has been nominated as the champion three-year-old colt or gelding and as champion stayer is one of three Maher and Eustace-trained horses to be nominated with the others being Saunter Boy and Heberite as champion jumpers.
The Australian Racehorse of the Year Awards will be presented along with Victoria's annual awards, including the Scobie Breasley Medal, Fred Hoysted Medal and Tommy Corrigan Medal, at the Racing Awards Night on September 3.
The finalists in each category are those which have obtained the most votes from a panel of racing media and handicappers assembled across each state and territory.
The awards take into account performances on Australian tracks as well as international performances by Australian-trained horses for the period from August 1, 2021 to July 31, 2022.
Chris Waller has the most horses among the finalists with five with the Maher and Eustace team, alongside Warrnambool's Symon Wilde with three nominations the next best.
