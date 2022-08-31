Elegance and restraint and then a dash of Latin fire

The Klemantyne Ensemble is an elite group of orchestral string players from the Ballarat district, several of whom are part of the Ballarat Symphony Orchestra.
The concert presented in the Daylesford Anglican Church last Saturday was a fine opportunity to witness this ensemble perform an exciting program in the first of a new concert series at this venue. Director and first violin Nicci Dellar shaped an excellent performance from the musicians.
Three movements from Handel's D Major Concerto Grosso revealed firstly enthusiastic and effervescent playing, contrasted with refined lyricism in the Largo, and an understanding of the pastoral character of the final movement.
A similar result was achieved with the arrangement of the Cimarosa Quartet, also in D Major. The elegance and restraint of the later style was clearly evident.
The Sibelius Op.5 Impromptu, an unusual arrangement of two pieces, changed the mood dramatically. The introspective character of the harmonies in the opening section found its perfect foil in the delightful central waltz.
The "Brook Green Suite" of Holst, straight forward to the listener but containing some awkward string moments, highlighted the fine individual skills as the ensemble created a homogenous sound.
The remainder of the program was dedicated to the spirit of Latin America, with a stylish performance of the "Bachianas Brasilleiras" of Villa-Lobos, the very beautiful "Milonga del Angel" of Piazzolla, and tangos of Goran Bregovic and Elena Kats-Chernin.
The latter's composition was outstanding, featuring the characteristic rhythm of this dance while keeping the melodic line in focus.
The remaining concerts in this series continue on September 24, October 15 and November 5 & 19.
