The Courier

Ballarat Fishing Festival returns to Lake Wendouree

AF
By Alex Ford
Updated September 2 2022 - 1:41am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Royce Keirl, 2, at a fishing competition in 2019. File picture

This weekend literal tonnes of trout will be added to Lake Wendouree for the Victorian Fisheries Authority's annual fishing festival.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.