This weekend literal tonnes of trout will be added to Lake Wendouree for the Victorian Fisheries Authority's annual fishing festival.
The fish, "stonkers" from the Snobs Creek Hatchery, according to VFA chief executive Travis Dowling, will be released on Saturday morning as part of a bunch of free activities for young and old.
Families are urged to register online early to get a free kid's fishing rod - while stocks last - while popular fish preparation and cooking workshops will return.
The Golden Tag competition will also be running, with $2000 and $10,000 cash prizes.
"There's never been a better time - three boat ramps, record fish stocking, great brains, new infrastructure, and you could win $10,000 if you pull a fish in," he said.
"There'll be kids fishing classes with bait and tackle provided, all free, you can learn fly fishing, they're a wonderful bunch of blokes, there's a do-it-yourself lure-making session, you can chat to fisheries officers, who'll tell you stories about getting out and about and their adventures across the place, and there's our women in fishing network, nearly 3000 strong on Facebook, it's really surging forward in terms of women being a really significant part of fishing in Victoria."
Mr Dowling said the state government had invested $81 million in recreational fishing, "more than every other state combined".
"Getting kids off screens and getting them out fishing is really good for their mental and physical health," he said.
"It's great to get out in the regions, spending a few bucks supporting bakeries and cafes and service stations.
"It's almost impossible to go fishing in Victoria and not catch a fish."
The Ballarat Fishing Festival begins this Saturday at 9am at Lake Wendouree, north of Windmill Drive.
