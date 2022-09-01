Wonderful spring news from Ballarat's storages

One can only be thankful that our weather conditions over many years have had a huge impact on Australia's water storage.
Spring has sprung and with it an important set of data from the Bureau of Meteorology.
Advertisement
Just look at this - almost six state capital water storages of over 90 percent and some at 100 percent.
For overseas observers this must be incredulous, as Australia is always seen as the dry arid and waterless island Down Under.
RELATED COVERAGE:
Well right now we are still a dry arid country for the most part, but where people live we are full of water.
Imagine if past governments had been forward looking and built more dams.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Ballarat itself, as we can all attest, is full up with a natural beautiful green vistas wherever you look. Marvelous.
Ballarat is particularly fortunate as our days above 35C are falling over time and the days freezing or below are increasing overtime.
Add to this that Ballarat has some of the cleanest air in the country and we can look out our windows and know that the weather is treating us really well.
As weather patterns change we all know that there are drier times, wetter times, hotter times and colder times. That is just how the weather works.
Today we have wetter and slightly cooler times, with more of the same predicted.
Enjoy the spring Ballarat.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.