A bright new solution for first home owners

A bright new solution for first home owners

This is a commercial collaboration with Metricon.



With soaring house prices, confusing interest rates, and many unknowns, purchasing a home can feel like a dream for many - but it's not all doom and gloom.

Metricon's HomeSolution is helping Ballarat residents realise their new home dreams with their low deposit options and the best experts to help you on your way.

How does HomeSolution work?

The biggest hurdle many first home buyers face is saving a deposit while paying high rent, studying, starting a family or simply living life.

HomeSolution removes this barrier by offering a low deposit option - as little as $5k* - alongside guidance from financial specialists to help you develop a viable savings plan based on your goals and situation.

Craig Payne, a New Home Advisor with HomeSolution, has been an advisor in the Real Estate industry for over 25 years. He specialises in supporting first-time buyers to understand the entire process.

Craig Payne, has been an advisor in the Real Estate industry for over 25 years. Picture supplied

"A savings plan is critical to the process," advises Craig.



"It starts with a simple discussion to understand the capacity of the buyer to meet the obligation. Life is for living, and whilst a house is vital to securing financial security and independence, there has to be a balance."

To help with this, HomeSolution has developed a great relationship with Loan Gallery, who has a large panel of lenders, including the big four banks.

"They ensure the best outcome for our home buyers in terms of tailoring the best financial options to suit," says Craig.



"They also work with the home buyer and me to set up their savings plans with the help of a dedicated financial coach."

What home buyers in Ballarat need to know

The Ballarat region offers a variety of housing estates and plenty of options for new buyers looking to get started through HomeSolution. Each estate will have a different appeal depending on what buyers are looking for, and it's not always about what's 'most affordable', says Craig.

A bright new solution for first home owners

"Dollars don't always determine what's better for individual buyers. All the estates offer varied benefits along with design guidelines to ensure investors and buyers are well catered for in terms of quality and individuality."

Aside from price, many facets impact buyers' decision to purchase land and develop their own homes: market conditions and timing included.

"If we look at what the Metricon HomeSolutions offers - $5,000 deposit 'Start Today + Savings Plan' - we may have up to 18 months before we finalise the home," says Craig.



"HomeSolution offers buyers peace of mind that they've secured their home and land package price today. What happens in markets on a daily, weekly, monthly or yearly timeframe should have little relevance as they're cyclical. When's the right time for you to enter the market is the only question."

3 Expert tips to follow

As well as an excellent solution to the deposit conundrum and peace of mind that you've made the vital first step to home ownership, Metricon's HomeSolution has the bonus of expert support every step of the way.

A bright new solution for first home owners

Getting into the market can feel daunting, but with Metricon, everything's made easy - especially when you follow the expertise. Here are three of Craig's best tips to keep in mind:

You have a savings plan; Now stick with it.

"This is the first step to home ownership; this may not be your 'perfect dream place to live', but it is your first home, and that's a crucial step - you're in the market!" advises Craig. Sticking with your savings plan will help you get there faster.

Embrace the financial literacy upgrade.

"I think this is one of the great assets of the HomeSolution by Metricon process; the financial literacy learnt is a bi-product, but an enormously beneficial one for home buyers committed to a savings plan for their initial home purchase - it is a transferrable life skill," says Craig.

Lean on the experts - it's what they're there for.

"From the savings plan to home design, what's included, any hidden extras, which piece of land, the loan and paperwork - it can all become quite overwhelming. I like to say to our customers, 'relax, let us do the hard work and the worry.'"

Craig Payne is a New Home Advisor with Metricon HomeSolution and can be reached at craigpayne@homesolution.com.au