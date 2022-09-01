Sebastopol coach Michael Searl concedes it will take a miracle for captain Tony Lockyer to return to the park this season.
The Burra's captain will miss this weekend's semi-final against Melton and is also unlikely to be fit for the grand final in a fortnight, should his side book their place with a win this Saturday.
Lockyer suffered an ankle injury during the Burra's four-goal elimination final win against North Ballarat after being caught awkwardly in a tackle and didn't play any part in the second half last weekend.
"There's a slight chance we'll see him again this year, but it will take the stars aligning," Searl told The Courier.
"He's pretty banged up, and he's pretty sore. It's looking unlikely (he'll play again), that's for sure."
In Lockyer's absence, Searl trusted the whole defensive unit to stand up as it did last weekend.
"It hard to put it on someone (to replace) arguably one of the best players in the league. Replacing him is just not possible," he said.
"Therefore, it's the group that needs to come together, and I thought the back six did that really well last week.
"We've got some young guys down there but I've been impressed with the leadership they've shown in recent weeks and hopefully this weekend is no exception again."
There is better news on the injury front for Melton with ruck Mark Orr expected to return after missing the qualifying final win against Ballarat with a knock he picked up in round 18.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
