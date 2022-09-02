A magistrate had sentenced a man found with tens of thousands of child abuse images to community work, with the "hope" it would "keep him out of trouble".
The Ballarat Magistrates' Court heard this week 69-year-old Julian Edward Feinberg told police after his arrest for the files: "It was like an addiction."
The Sebastopol man was found to have 19,080 unique child abuse images and videos, as well as 123,000 uncategorised files, of which another 35,760 were found to be child abuse material across various devices when police raided his unit in December 2019.
Police found encryption and anti-forensic software on the drives, but during the interview, Feinberg cooperated and gave up the passwords.
A number of videos were also found of explicit sexual acts, including one involving an adult.
The majority, were category one, seven, and six images, meaning there was little "explicit" sexual activity depicted, but they were of children in "suggestive" poses, or anime-style drawings.
Internet search history also revealed Feinberg had searched for explicit child abuse material.
The court heard the accused had a prior conviction for similar matters from 2008.
Magistrate Michael McNamara noted Feinberg had sought rehabilitation, and pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.
The magistrate offered a stern warning to the accused.
"Mr Feinberg, you need to understand you're as close as anyone can get to going to prison without actually going," Mr McNamara said.
The accused was sentenced to a two year community corrections order, which means he will be monitored for the offending while living in the community.
Feinberg was ordered to complete 250 hours of community work under the order, of which 100 hours could include time spent in treatment programs.
"Hopefully work, if nothing else, will keep you out of trouble," Mr McNamara said.
"I have no doubt [the accused] is aware if he did anything even remotely close to offending he'd be going to jail."
Feinberg remains on the sex offender register.
