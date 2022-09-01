Springbank makes one change, Hepburn unchanged | CHFL preliminary final preview

Hepburn coach Mitch Banner is backing a spread of talent to get the better of anything Springbank throws at the Burras in a Central Highlands Football League preliminary final at Learmonth on Sunday.
He fully acknowledges the firepower the Tigers have up forward in Stephen Staunton and Zac Bozanich, and the midfield depth and experience they boast with the likes of James Thompson, Todd Finco, Chris Quinlan, Andrew Challis and the Maher boys.
However, Banner is not making any special individual plans to suppress Springbank playmakers or putting any added pressure on individuals in his own camp other than what goes hand-in-hand in finals.
"For us it's all about 22 players, just as it's been all year.
"That's what finals football is all about - having as many contributors as you can.
"Just as it did against Dunnstown (in a qualifying final) the intensity goes up at this time of year and just as we did then we need to put our best foot forward," he said.
Banner said there was no question that the Staunton-Bozanich combination was one of Springbank's biggest strengths.
"They're going to kick goals. It is up to us to contain them and that'll come down to putting pressure on them and their midfield.
"The more pressure we put on their midfield, the harder it'll be for their forwards."
Banner is confident Hepburn can match Springbank's midfield.
"Even breaking even puts us right in the game. We're backing ourselves to match anything they can throw at us and get the job done."
Hepburn is expecting to go into the match with an unchanged line-up.
The Burras will be freshened up, coming off a 14-day break.
For Springbank, it has been a much different lead up since a round 17 bye.
The Tigers have been pushed to the limit, losing to Gordon by 12 points in a qualifying final and defeating Skipton by six points in a knockout semi-final in consecutive weeks.
For as many potential match-winners as the Tigers have though, Hepburn matches it with ruckman Sean Tighe, CHFL legend Andy McKay and Banner.
McKay and Banner offer a different style in attack, but near goal are as potent as anything the Tigers have to offer.
Springbank has made one compulsory change, with defender Jacob White being recalled to replace the injured Alistair Rix (ankle).
Springbank coach Andrew Challis said despite having had to do it tough in the first two weeks of the finals, everyone was in good spirits and match-hardened for another big assignment.
"We now know what finals pressure is all about."
He believes this match had the potential to be won around the contest and the Tigers now had the benefit of having learnt a lot about that part of Hepburn's game when they met mid-season.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
