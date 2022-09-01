The Courier

Springbank makes one change, Hepburn unchanged | CHFL preliminary final preview

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated September 1 2022 - 10:19pm, first published 10:00pm
Hepburn coach Mitch Banner has not deviated from a simple "team" message all year and he is not about to now. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Hepburn coach Mitch Banner is backing a spread of talent to get the better of anything Springbank throws at the Burras in a Central Highlands Football League preliminary final at Learmonth on Sunday.

