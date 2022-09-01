A business opportunity set in stone | Commercial property

This well-established business of more than 30 years is a well set up operation known as 'Rustic Stone', currently running from rented premises in Sebastopol.
This unique business would be ideal for someone in the building industry or even experience in mould making - the current owner is willing to teach the purchaser the trade and all the knowledge required for the business.
The business includes moulds and equipment, enabling the ability to produce commercial scale quantities of manufactured stone cladding, pavers and concrete building accessories.
Typical clientele include builders, landscapers and home owners, including rural and residential/commercial.
The products produced utilises all types of natural stones and creates an 'identical to nature stone' look for home facades, letter boxes, water features, pillars for gate entrances, open fire places and much more.
The business can be sold on a walk-in walk-out basis, which includes moulds (more than 1500 master moulds to produce a full range of rustic stone products), a concrete mixer, compressor, spray guns, forklift, crane truck, trailer, racking, drying racks, vibrating tables, point of sale displays, the website, phone numbers and more. The sale also includes a customer database, including builders and landscapers currently on the books.
This business has so much potential and room for the new owner to grow the business into their own. Call the agency today to enquire about this rare business opportunity.
