51 Spencer Street, Sebastopol | A business opportunity set in stone

Commercial Property
September 1 2022 - 6:00am
  • 51 Spencer Street, Sebastopol
  • 718 square metres
  • $100,000 - $110,000 (or nearest offer)
  • Agency: Buxton Ballarat
  • Agents: James Montano on 0424 157 499 or Brayden Dorney on 0408124576
  • Inspect: By appointment

This well-established business of more than 30 years is a well set up operation known as 'Rustic Stone', currently running from rented premises in Sebastopol.

