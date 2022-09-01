The Courier

5 Rumler Court, Ballarat North | A refreshed brick beauty

By Feature Property
September 1 2022 - 6:30am
A refreshed brick beauty | Feature property
  • 5 Rumler Court, Ballarat North
  • Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Carparks 5
  • $849,990
  • Agency: PRDnationwide Ballarat
  • Agent: Peter Martin on 0409 996 405
  • Inspect: By appointment

Seamlessly combining contemporary luxury with the original features, charm and character of the original 1980s design, this impressive Ballarat North home is sure to capture hearts.

