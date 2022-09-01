A refreshed brick beauty | Feature property

Seamlessly combining contemporary luxury with the original features, charm and character of the original 1980s design, this impressive Ballarat North home is sure to capture hearts.
Positioned in a quiet court and renovated to an exceptionally high standard, this meticulously well cared for property has spacious, light-filled living zones.
Ideal for family living, there's a modern and well-appointed kitchen, three large bedrooms, a separate study, grand oak flooring and tasteful colour schemes throughout.
Outside there is loads of space on the generous 950 square metre (approx.) allotment, which includes an undercover decked area for year-round entertaining.
There's also car accommodation for up to five vehicles, including a 7.3 x 9.1 metre carport and a 7.3 x 8.9 metre garage that has been converted into a dream mancave. With its own toilet and basin, television/gaming room, storage area and 3 phase power, this space has to be seen to be believed.
The property is an inspiring example of what can be achieved with a modern renovation truly complements an older home.
With building costs rising, this is an opportunity to secure a home that has already been renovated to exacting standards. There's no need to wait for trades or pay extra for the renovation, it's already done.
