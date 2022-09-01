The Courier

17 Service Street, Lake Wendouree | Lakeside brilliance with stunning views

By House of the Week
September 1 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lakeside brilliance with stunning views | House of the Week
  • 17 Service Street, Lake Wendouree
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Carparks 2
  • $2.1 million - $2.3 million
  • Agency: Jellis Craig
  • Agent: Tim Valpied on 0418 504 169
  • Inspect: By appointment

Set within metres of Lake Wendouree, this contemporary residence promotes quality, design and a low maintenance lifestyle.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.