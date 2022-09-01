Lakeside brilliance with stunning views | House of the Week

Set within metres of Lake Wendouree, this contemporary residence promotes quality, design and a low maintenance lifestyle.
With exceptional indoor/outdoor integration, this home is perfect for entertaining family and friends thanks to the seamless connection from the living room to the outdoor deck, where there's a louvre roof, panel heating and a gas open fireplace.
The home consists of four generous bedrooms and a study, including a main bedroom on the ground floor with a walk-in robe and spacious ensuite.
The three bedrooms upstairs have a central family bathroom and revolve around a living zone. This makes it the perfect zone for teenagers.
The ground floor features a formal living area, which interconnects to an exceptional open plan quality kitchen and meals area.
This energy-efficient residence features double glazed windows, hydronic heating, reverse cycle cooling systems, garaging for two cars, electric gates and off-street parking for potentially two further vehicles.
To top it all off, the home is blessed with stunning views of Lake Wendouree, with panoramic views of the lake and beyond upstairs.
All of this in one of Ballarat's finest streets, by the lake and within walking distance of some of Ballarat's finest schools. Contact the agency for details and to arrange an inspection.
