Muliple best and fairest Darren Tanti is returning to Ballan for the 2023 Central Highlands Football League season.
Tanti made a big impression in four seasons with the Blues from 2016.
He won three club best and fairests before relocating to Queensland in 2020 and playing with Kedron and Maroochydore.
Tanti also finished in the top five in the CHFL's Geoff Taylor Medal on two occasions as a midfielder.
He arrived at Ballan from Keilor in the Western Region league.
Ballan club president David O'Hanlon said the arrival of Tanti was a great start to the Blues' recruiting campaign.
"He is the ideal person to bring in at this time.
"He's a hard working, gut-running midfielder who will add instant experience to the group.
"We have plans to get some of our past players back and bring in some really good people as we continue our rebuild."
Ballan finished in 16th position this season with two wins.
