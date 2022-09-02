Ballarat GPs will now be able to access support to better manage patients with complex mental health issues.
A help line will connect GPs in western Victoria with a consulting psychiatrist who can help with diagnosis, investigation, medication and safety plans.
"In the last year we have had numerous approaches by GPs in our region about getting more support to help patients with their mental health issues," said Western Victoria Primary Health Network chief executive Rowena Clift.
"After receiving this feedback and consulting with other PHNs nationally, we commissioned the GP Psychiatry Support Line."
So far about 10 per cent of GPs in western Victoria have registered for the service, but the goal is for all to register within a year.
Since the COVID pandemic there has been a large increase in mental health issues in the community, with GPs on the front line of treatment given long waiting lists for psychologists and psychiatrists particularly in regional areas.
Western Victorian GP Dr Anne Stephenson said while GPs were experienced in dealing with mental health issues, the support line would be very helpful in managing more complex mental health cases.
"In many parts of the state it is almost impossible for new patients to access psychiatric services as most psychiatrists in regional areas have closed their books to new patients. With the prevalence of mental health-related issues, this can be incredibly difficult for both GPs and their patients," Dr Stephenson said.
"The support line will ... help us provide a high standard of care and is welcome support for what are often challenging issues for both doctors and patients."
Western Victoria PHN is the first in the state to sign up to the support line, which is already in use in New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia and the Northern Territory.
