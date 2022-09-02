A Soldiers Hill dad who ran a small-scale cannabis operation, growing the drug for himself and to share with friends, has been fined in court.
Police were en route to execute a search warrant at the 56-year-old man's home on November 25 last year when they saw his car driving away from the address.
The man was pulled over on Ligar Street at about 11.30am and a small amount of cannabis was located in the centre console of his car.
The accused returned home with police and the warrant was executed.
The man's partner and son where home at the time.
During the search the accused directed police to an esky which contained individual sandwich bags of cannabis totalling 97 grams and three sets of scales.
Police also found a 'crude' greenhouse in the backyard with three small cannabis plants growing inside.
Senior Constable Jason Kimm told the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday the man was "honest and forthcoming" with police.
"The accused was transported to Ballarat Police Station for interview where he made full admissions to the cannabis," Senior Constable Kimm said.
"He told police half was for personal use and half was for friends."
Defence for the man said he did not sell the drug.
"I'm instructed it's only a friend or two and he doesn't make any money from it," the defence said.
The court was told the accused was unemployed at the time and was using cannabis to self medicate for mental ill-health.
"He's currently gained employment since the incident ... When he is at work he seems to lives a very standard life," the defence said.
"[The accused] since the incident has turned his life around.
"There's no relationship with marijuana."
The Courier has chosen not to name the man as he avoided conviction.
He was handed a $1000 fine and ordered to pay court costs.
